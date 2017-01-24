Nominaciones para los Óscares 2017

24 de enero del 2017 // Vanity Fair // Foto: The Daily Beast

Los premios de la Academia serán presentados el 26 de febrero del 2017 por el comediante y anfitrión Jimmy Kimmel. Algunos de los nominados son:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea