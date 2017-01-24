48141576.cached

Nominaciones para los Óscares 2017

24 de enero del 2017 // Vanity Fair // Foto: The Daily Beast

Los premios de la Academia serán presentados el 26 de febrero del 2017 por el comediante y anfitrión Jimmy Kimmel. Algunos de los nominados son:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

 