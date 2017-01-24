Nominaciones para los Óscares 2017
24 de enero del 2017 // Vanity Fair // Foto: The Daily Beast
Los premios de la Academia serán presentados el 26 de febrero del 2017 por el comediante y anfitrión Jimmy Kimmel. Algunos de los nominados son:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea