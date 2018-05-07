Hit Parade del domingo 6 de mayo de 2018
6 de mayo de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa
19. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
18. Havana /Camila Cabello
17. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne
16. The Chainsmokers /Sick Boy
15. Corazón de metal/ Joey Montana
14. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future
13. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer
12. Nuestro Secreto/ Carlos Vives
11. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra
10. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty
9. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca
8. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes
7. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
6. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel
5. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris
4. Serás/ Carlos Rivera
3. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra
2. Get out of your own/U2
1. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera