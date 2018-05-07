Hit Parade del domingo 6 de mayo de 2018

6 de mayo de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa

19. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

18. Havana /Camila Cabello

17. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne

16. The Chainsmokers /Sick Boy

15. Corazón de metal/ Joey Montana

14. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future

13. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer

12. Nuestro Secreto/ Carlos Vives

11. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra

10. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty

9. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca

8. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes

7. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

6. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel

5. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris

4. Serás/ Carlos Rivera

3. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra

2. Get out of your own/U2

1. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera