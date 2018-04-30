Hit Parade del domingo 29 de abril de 2018

29 de abril de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. SZA

19. Cintura/ Alvaro Soler

18. Happier/ Ed Sheeran

17. Havana /Camila Cabello

16. The Chainsmokers /Sick Boy

15. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris

14. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

13. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future

12. Corazón de metal/ Joey Montana

11. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra

10. Say it to my Fale/ Madison Beer

9. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty

8. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca

7. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera

6. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes

5. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel

4. Nuestro Secreto/ Carlos Vives

3. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra

2. Get out of your own/U2

1. Serás/ Carlos Rivera