Hit Parade del domingo 29 de abril de 2018
29 de abril de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. SZA
19. Cintura/ Alvaro Soler
18. Happier/ Ed Sheeran
17. Havana /Camila Cabello
16. The Chainsmokers /Sick Boy
15. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris
14. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
13. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future
12. Corazón de metal/ Joey Montana
11. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra
10. Say it to my Fale/ Madison Beer
9. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty
8. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca
7. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera
6. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes
5. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel
4. Nuestro Secreto/ Carlos Vives
3. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra
2. Get out of your own/U2
1. Serás/ Carlos Rivera