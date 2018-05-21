Hit Parade del domingo 21 de mayo de 2018

21 de mayo de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. Havana /Camila Cabello

19. Nuestro Secreto/ Carlos Vives

18. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull

17. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future

16. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca

15. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes

14. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini

13. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer

12. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

11. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel

10. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa

9. Serás/ Carlos Rivera

8. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne

7. Get out of your own/U2

6. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra

5. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty

4. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera

3. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra

2. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

1. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris