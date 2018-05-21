Hit Parade del domingo 21 de mayo de 2018
21 de mayo de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. Havana /Camila Cabello
19. Nuestro Secreto/ Carlos Vives
18. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull
17. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future
16. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca
15. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes
14. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini
13. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer
12. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
11. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel
10. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa
9. Serás/ Carlos Rivera
8. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne
7. Get out of your own/U2
6. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra
5. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty
4. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera
3. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra
2. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
1. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris