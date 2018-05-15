Hit Parade del domingo 13 de mayo de 2018
13 de mayo de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. The Chainsmokers /Sick Boy
19. Havana /Camila Cabello
18. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini
17. Nuestro Secreto/ Carlos Vives
16. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
15. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future
14. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa
13. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca
12. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer
11. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne
10. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes
9. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty
8. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel
7. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra
6. Serás/ Carlos Rivera
5. Get out of your own/U2
4. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra
3. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
2. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris
1. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera