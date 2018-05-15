Hit Parade del domingo 13 de mayo de 2018

13 de mayo de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. The Chainsmokers /Sick Boy

19. Havana /Camila Cabello

18. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini

17. Nuestro Secreto/ Carlos Vives

16. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

15. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future

14. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa

13. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca

12. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer

11. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne

10. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes

9. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty

8. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel

7. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra

6. Serás/ Carlos Rivera

5. Get out of your own/U2

4. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra

3. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

2. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris

1. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera